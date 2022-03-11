Wildwood Crest Logo - Use This One

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD CREST – A new ordinance would ban novelty fireworks and sparklers from being used on the beaches and in public parks. The town’s police chief called the law “definitely necessary.” 

“It’s going to help us with our enforcement actions. We can also educate the public about this ordinance. Hopefully, it will help prohibit some of the fireworks on the beach on the Fourth of July. That tends to be a difficult thing for us to control,” Police Chief Robert Lloyd told Borough Commissioners March 9. 

All fireworks had been banned in the state until a few years ago when the state Legislature carved out a niche to allow novelty fireworks, which are small and do not explode, borough attorney Ron Gelzunas Jr. said. Those fireworks are sold in stores, like Walmart, in New Jersey, but will soon become illegal in public parks in the Crest. 

“After discussing this ordinance with the chief of police, it gives the police department a little more oomph so they can stop it,” Commissioner Joseph Schiff said.  

According to Gelzunas, individuals were using these novelty fireworks, which include sparklers, in public parks, so the borough now plans to regulate their use, including on the beach and bike path. 

Novelty fireworks can still be used on private property. The commissioners plan to introduce the ordinance at their next meeting later this month. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments