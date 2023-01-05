WILDWOOD CREST – Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners updated four ordinances at its final meeting of 2022, three of which made changes to the land development ordinance.
At the Dec. 28, 2022, meeting, Ordinance 1391 was amended to update landscaping regulations in the borough. The ordinance previously required front yards have a minimum of 30% plantings and mulching. The phrase “or grass” was added to plantings and mulching. The phrase “grass coverage” was removed where it says “there shall be no more than 20% maximum for stone.”
Ordinance 1392 removed a “two parking spaces per living unit” requirement, per New Jersey Residential Site Improvement Standards. The ordinance allows stacked parking to contribute toward the minimum parking requirement. The changes apply to both attached and detached single-family units. The ordinance change removes a requirement for stacked parking for two cars with regard to attached single-family units.
Ordinance 1393 increased fees for beach box seasonal rentals from $450 to $480.
Ordinance 1394 addressed vehicular access to private property, amending the requirement for a curb cut based on the number of parking spaces. The ordinance previously required curb cuts to be no more than 10 feet. The ordinance now says the maximum curb cut “shall not exceed 10 feet when two or less parking spaces are required, or 20 feet when three or more parking spaces are required.”
