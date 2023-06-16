Wildwood Crest Logo - Use This One

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD CREST – Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners introduced Ordinance 1402, June 7, amending the city code to prohibit any accessory buildings or structures in the front yard, saying accessory structures “…shall not be located in any front yard.” 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments