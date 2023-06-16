WILDWOOD CREST – Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners introduced Ordinance 1402, June 7, amending the city code to prohibit any accessory buildings or structures in the front yard, saying accessory structures “…shall not be located in any front yard.”
The ordinanceeliminatescertain exceptions to bulk and area regulations butmaintainsthe requirement that all accessory buildings shall be governed by bulk and area regulations of the zone in which they arelocated. The ordinance alsoeliminatesnames of incidental or subordinate structures.
The ordinance changeindicatedthat no accessory structure, except for a detached garage, may exceed100 square feetor be more than 10 feet high. A stipulation that accessory buildings may not exceed 16 feet in height has been eliminated.
The ordinance allows homeowners to park in front of their garage, as long as vehicles do not encroach on public property but adds that the garage is subject to a 20-foot setback from the face of the garage to the property line.No detached garages maybe inthe front yard but must meet the 20-foot setback requirement.
Under Ordinance 1402, every accessory structure will require a zoning permit, whether it is already assembled or constructed on-site. The ordinance will be scheduled for a public hearing and final adoption and will become effective20 daysafter advertisement.
