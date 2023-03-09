WILDWOOD CREST – Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners introduced an ordinance March 8 to prevent people from locking bikes, beach chairs, or other items to benches, fences or railings.
Commissioner Joseph Schiff, the borough’s director of public safety, said one of the problems the borough is having is people storing items at the beach by chaining them to fences and railings to avoid having to carry them back and forth.
Ordinance 1398 amends and supplements Section 48-4 of the public facilities code, which prohibits people from using any public or quasi-public bench or seat for sleeping or storing items.
The updates include making it unlawful to chain or otherwise fasten any bicycle, electric bicycle, surrey, mini bikes, mopeds, scooters, beach carts, and chairs to borough property that is not intended for that use; specifically, but not limited to benches, fencing and railings.
In addition, the ordinance says, “Only bicycles, electric bicycles or scooters may be placed in or secured to a bicycle rack.”
During public comment, resident Kathryn Hughes asked the commissioners if the borough has enough bike racks to accommodate all the bicycles, electric bicycles and scooters being used in Wildwood Crest.
“Public Works is in the process of installing them at the street ends,” Mayor Don Cabrera said.
Hughes asked if bike racks would be installed in the parks, at Sunset Lake, and the soon-to-be-opened Crest Arts Pavilion.
“Yes,” Cabrera said.
The ordinance also says it is unlawful to leave any electric or nonelectric bicycles or scooters unattended on a bike path, sidewalk, street, right of way, or within any park area, or set against borough property. “Unattended,” the ordinance says, is defined as “not within visual sight of the property.”
The ordinance will permit the borough police or public works to “detach such property,” such as cutting a lock or chain, at the owner’s expense, and impound the property. Violators of the ordinance will be subject to a fine of not less than $100.
Ordinance 1398 is scheduled for a second reading and public hearing March 22. Once passed, the ordinance will become effective 20 days after publication.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.