WILDWOOD CREST – Four municipal ordinances were passed after public hearings in Wildwood Crest Jan. 25, with virtually no comment from the public.
With Mayor Don Cabrera phoning in his vote, the Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners passed Ordinances 1391, 1392, 1393 and 1394 by a 3-to-0 vote.
Three of the ordinances were related to land use. Ordinance 1391 addressed landscaping and requires 30% of the front yard to be grass or other plantings – not stone or pavers.
Ordinance 1392 changed the method for determining how many parking spaces are required, from two per dwelling to a scale based on the number of bedrooms.
For example, a house with five bedrooms would be required to have three parking spaces.
Ordinance 1394 was related to Ordinance 1392 and allowed a maximum curb cut for a driveway of 20 feet, where three parking spaces are required. Previously, the maximum curb cut was 10 feet.
Ordinance 1393 raised the fee for a beach box from $450 to $480 per season. A member of the public asked how many beach boxes would be allowed under the ordinance. The borough has one and two-door boxes, and the plan is to have 500 doors available to rent.
