WILDWOOD CREST – Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners introduced a bond ordinance (1400), April 26, appropriating $6.6 million for various improvements around the borough, including the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.
The largest singleportionof the bond is $2.35 million for improvements to municipal buildings and properties, including the EV charging stations at the Crest Arts Pavilion.
Other projects include the installation of traffic lights on Seaview Avenue at Rambler and Heather avenues. The ordinance covers roof rehabilitation at the Public Works building, Crest Pier, and administration building. It also includes upgrades of the bathrooms at both the Crest Pier and administrative offices.
The borough received a couple of grants for the EV charging stations and equipment, but it must bond to pay for the installation, and the money will be reimbursed through the grants.
Borough Administrator Connie Mahon said the boroughwon’tbe awarded the grant money until it builds the charging stations.
Mahon said Exelon, the parent company of Atlantic City Electric, told the borough it had to replace some traffic lights that are now suspended by wires connected to utility poles.
“Exelon said we need to install arm poles,” Mahon said.
In concert with the installation of the new poles, the borough will make the corners Americans withDisabilitiesAct compatible.
The next largest appropriation is $2 million, which will be going toward the rehabilitation and reconstruction of bulkheads and beach outfall pipes.
Mahon said the borough is targeting 11 street ends but will have to scale the project to what the borough can afford and what the market will bear. The borough plans to elevate roads, increase thecapacityof the outfall pipes, and install new valves that do not allow water to flow back in. The borough will also be raising the bulkheads at municipal street ends.
Another $1.3 million is dedicated to the improvement of Orchid Avenue, including milling, drainage improvements, curbing equipment, and road reconstruction. The $1.3 million includes a grant of $170,085 from the state Department of Transportation. The road projects should be able to be completed in the fall.
Another $700,000 is included for a new trash truck and street sweeper, plus the attachments and accessories needed with the vehicles, and $250,000 is earmarked for various road improvements in the borough.
