Crest logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD CREST - At its July 20 meeting, the Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners passed a resolution that instructs the borough’s Planning Board to “conduct a preliminary investigation” into the potential designation of an area as a redevelopment zone.  

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments