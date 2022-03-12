WILDWOOD CREST - Two freshman commissioners expressed a desire for more information before deciding on whether the borough will spend its own money to grade back beaches, where there have been persistent issues of ponding.
“Just so everybody is aware, summertime is around the corner, so if we're going to do any excavation, that's probably about a two-month process. We're going to run dangerously close to Memorial Day,” said Mayor Don Cabrera.
Commissioners Joseph Franco and Joseph Schiff said they wanted the results of a survey that is to be conducted by engineer Marc DeBlasio before deciding on anything.
DeBlasio said a decision should be made at the next meeting, later this month, to ensure the project is finished before the height of the tourist season.
“My point is, if we're going to do it, if they're going to excavate the back beaches, that decision has to come soon,” Cabrera added.
The mayor said the worst of the issues are to the west of the dune, from Rambler Road to Jefferson Avenue
Schiff said he wanted to know more about how this could interfere with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dune project for the island, which has been continually pushed back in the pipeline for close to 10 years.
Cabrera said that project is still at least two years out.
“This would be, in advance of that, getting that back beach elevation to where you want it to be at our cost. Eventually, that would help, obviously, the Army Corps and the DEP (state Department of Environmental Protection) in their efforts because they wouldn’t have to put as much sand back there,” Borough Administrator Constance Mahon said.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.