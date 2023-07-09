WILDWOOD CREST – Property owners who rent property, including condominiums, are going to have to get a mercantile license in Wildwood Crest.
The Board of Commissioners passed Ordinance 1403 after a public hearing, July 5, where there was no comment.
The ordinance updates Section 56A-5 of the municipal code, titled License/Registration requirements for all rental properties.
The ordinance updates the section regarding all rental properties in the borough to read “including, but not limited to individually owned units in hotels/motels structures and other real property” as outlined in New Jersey Statutes Annotated (N.J.S.A.), Title 46, titled “Condominium Act,” form of ownership.
The update says that no rental property shall be "advertised or offered for rent or lease” unless the property owner obtains a mercantile license and has the property inspected.
Also, July 5, the commissioners passed Ordinance 1404, which raised certain land use fees in the borough by $50. The permit fee for commercial, hotel or motel renovation or construction was increased from $200 to $250. Permits for single-family or duplex additions or new construction increased from $100 to $150.
Any permits for HVAC, fences, curb cuts, or signs went from $25 to $50, and all other permit application or certificate fees are $50. There were no other changes to the fee schedule.
