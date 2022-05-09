Wildwood Crest Logo - Use This One

WILDWOOD CREST – The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol (WCBP) has announced its coverage schedule for the 2022 summer season.

All beaches will be open and protected by lifeguards, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Memorial Day weekend, May 28-30, as well as on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5.

Lifeguards will be placed on stands for the weekends of May 28-30 and June 4-5 at the following locations: Cresse-Morning Glory, Buttercup-Lavender, Heather-Crocus Aster (surfing beach), Cardinal (surfing beach), Wisteria, Rosemary, Fern, Lotus, Primrose (surfing beach), Rambler-Orchid (surfing beach), Stanton, Atlanta-Nashville, Miami, St. Paul-Toledo, Syracuse, Hollywood-Topeka (surfing beach, 10 a.m.-12 noon only), Charleston, Trenton-Newark, Washington-Jefferson.

Beginning June 11 all beaches will be open and protected daily, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Labor Day.

The WCBP strongly advises all bathers to swim at lifeguard protected beaches only during the hours of operation.

Transport service for the handicapped will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. whenever lifeguards are on duty.

Locations

