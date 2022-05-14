WILDWOOD CREST – The former Wildwood Crest library is finally nearing completion and will open in July 2022. The Board of Commissioners approved two resolutions May 11 to advertise leases for a café and store in the newly renovated public building at 6301 Ocean Ave.
The building will likely be ready July 1, according to Mayor Don Cabrera.
“We’re trying to time out the building’s opening with the ability to also get in there and start operating,” he said.
The bids for leasing space in the new Wildwood Crest Arts Pavilion must be submitted to City Hall by June 15. The commission hopes to award the contract at the second June meeting.
Both leases will run for three years, with the option to renew for two years beyond that. This means that the winner of each contract will occupy the space through July 2025 and possibly July 2027.
“People saying that they’re interested is different than who actually takes out the bids and submits,” Cabrera said.
He is confident that Wildwood Crest will have several bids from which to choose; he’s already hearing from potential vendors who are interested in the details.
Whoever receives the merchandise store award will have the exclusive opportunity to sell Wildwood Crest merchandise, including the town logo and the slogan, “It’s Better in the Crest.”
The former library building has undergone significant renovations, from new flooring and ceilings to new bathrooms, but the project’s July conclusion will only be the end of the first phase. The complete project will include a new parking strip on the south side of the lot, electric vehicle chargers, firepits, a trellis and a garden.
A pending application has been submitted to the Cape May County Open Space program to assist with funding the project. The phase 2 work will require Coastal Area Facility Review Act (CAFRA) permitting, a state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) process required for buildings that lie near protected coastal management areas.
“We’re hoping to have it ready before summer 2023,” Cabrera said.
