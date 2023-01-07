WILDWOOD CREST – Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners appointed two new members at its annual reorganization meeting Jan. 4 to serve on boards and committees.
The commissioners appointed Cathy Filerino to fill a vacancy on the Green Team and Gina Vasti was named to the Wellness Committee.
The Green Team is a 13-member volunteer board that, according to the borough's website, “plans and implements programs and assists with educational opportunities that support the creation of a sustainable community through effective governmental practices.”
The Wellness Committee is a 14-member volunteer committee that “creates community initiatives to promote healthy and active living through exercise, proper nutrition and more. The committee works in concert with the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department to help establish programs and activities designed to promote health and wellness in the borough.”
At the same meeting, the commissioners authorized the mayor and clerk to sign an application for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, a work order for beach street-end improvements, and advertising a notice to bidders for beach bump-outs Phase 2.
The annual reorganization meeting is a time when routine appointments are made, contracts for professional services are authorized, and a temporary budget is put in place pending the passage of the 2023 municipal budget in February.
