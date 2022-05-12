In this article…
Crash fatality brings call for county action.
Culture & Heritage Commission dissolved.
Two reappointed to Open Space Board.
Cape May Library renovation bond introduced.
$1 million set for HVAC upgrades introduced.
Evacuation transport approved.
Several engineering proposals accepted.
CREST HAVEN - A 31-year-old Burleigh man's May 1 death in a single-car crash on Shunpike Road in the area of Oyster Road brought a call for county action May 10.
"Something needs to be done," said Daniel Mihal, who lives in a community that must use Oyster Road.
He told the Board of County Commissioners that his wife had an accident there about 12 years ago.
Adding to the need for signals or signage, he said 21 homes are under construction in the vicinity, which will add about 42 vehicles using the intersection.
Several businesses and the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority's transfer station are located near the Shunpike Road's southern end.
Mihal cited a 2011 study that showed 27 accidents and four fatalities in the immediate area, not all at the intersection. Then, he noted there are now five fatalities.
"Getting out of there is horrible," Mihal said of the intersection.
County Engineer Robert Church cited various remedies that could include rumble strips, flashing signs that warn of a curve near the intersection, or painting warnings on the highway.
He said there was a similar curve on Fidler Road in Dennis Township. The county painted 25 mph on the highway and placed yellow curve and speed-limit signs there.
Church said of the 2011 study: "At the time, there wasn’t anything that was abnormal with that intersection."
"Not to pass the buck, but enforcement is the key. If they (drivers) know they are going to get a ticket, or if there's a cop out there, it tends to change driver behavior," he continued, adding that the county previously lowered the road's speed limit from 50 to 45 mph. There are signs ofcurve-with-intersection and intersection 300 feet posted on Shunpike Road.
In earlier police action, board Director Gerald Thornton said of Middle Township, "They increased enforcement significantly on Shunpike."
Mihal noted the municipality's and county's population growth since the 2011 traffic study.
Commission Dissolved
After 36 years, the county Culture & Heritage Commission was dissolved by resolution May 10.
Taking its place will be the county Culture & Heritage Advisory Board. The new entity will be in the Division of Culture & Heritage in the Department of Tourism.
The resolution noted, "It has become apparent over time that there is a need to dissolve the Commission to improve efficiencies in the administration of the Commission's duties and responsibilities..."
All operations of the former entity will continue uninterrupted "until full integration within County Administration is completed."
Open Space Reappointments
Cornelius R. Byrne Jr. and David Craig were reappointed to the county Open Space Review Board. Their terms continue until June 1, 2025.
Bond Introduced for Cape May Library
An $11.4 million bond ordinance to renovate Franklin Street School into Cape May's branch of the County Library was introduced May 10.
It will have a public hearing May 24 at 4:30 p.m. in the Commissioners' Meeting Room, 4 Moore Road, Court House.
The bond includes a state grant of nearly $3.5 million and a city contribution of $2 million. The county's share will be $5.96 million.
Plan $1 million for HVAC Upgrades
A capital ordinance was introduced, also with a hearing May 24 at 4:30 p.m., to appropriate $1 million.
The funds are to upgrade heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems at the Administration Building, Health Department, various county libraries, and Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrange Emergency Transportation
In an emergency or natural disaster, the county will use Lower Cape May Regional School District's buses to evacuate residents.
The resolution was unanimously approved.
Proposals Accepted
The board accepted the following proposals for various projects:
Stantec Consulting Services Inc. for engineering services relating to resurfacing of Pittsburgh Avenue in Cape May (CR 622), $99,949.
Urban Engineers Inc. will provide engineering services for Marshallville Road (CR 632) Bridge replacement with a pedestrian bridge in UpperTownship, $254,407.
Burns Construction Consulting LLC to provide owner's representationservices for constructing a multi-tenant Technology Building at the County Airport, $399,555.