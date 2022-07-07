Coronavirus,Vaccination.,Covid-19,Vaccine.,Doctor,Vaccinating,Child.,Kids,At,Clinic.
CREST HAVEN - The Cape May County Department of Health will be providing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to children 6 months and older at designated clinics. The first adult and child clinic will take place on July 26 from 3 P.M. to 5 P.M. at the Department of Health’s Office, 6 Moore Rd. in Cape May Court House.  

The vaccine will be administered the same way it has been done for adults as it will be distributed in two doses. The child would receive the first dose and then a second dose four to eight weeks later. The Cape May County Department of Health will provide opportunities to receive both doses through their clinics.

“The Department of Health continues to support the needs of the community in accessing the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Cape May County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson. “This now provides additional protection that parents can provide their children through these on-going clinics.”

Two other clinic dates have been set up for the month of July, but those both are for adults only. The first will also be held at the Cape May County Department of Health’s offices from 3 to 5 P.M. on July 12. The clinic will be a mobile version, at the Rio Grande Fire Department, 1120 Route from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. on July 19. These clinics are for initial doses and booster shots.

These are walk-in clinics. Masks, identification, and COVID-19 Vaccine Cards (if applicable) are required for all clinic locations. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and where mobile vaccine clinics will be held, visit www.cmchealth.net.

