CREST HAVEN - The county's 2022 budget of $200.1 million was introduced Feb. 22 by the Board of County Commissioners. The tax rate, $.2344 per $100 of assessed value, will remain level with 2021.
A public hearing on the spending plan will be March 22 at 4:30 p.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room, 4 Moore Road, Court House.
Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton read the budget message and noted that the flat rate "benefitted from the fiscal planning and growing real estate market."
He cited the county's "conservative revenue projections"' and said the total number of employees remained "flat."
While the tax rate will remain level, appropriations will grow by $4.79 million over the last year and the amount to be raised by taxation will increase by $14.4 million. The surplus to be used will be $17 million compared to $13 million last year.
Thornton cited the county's "strong bond rating" and surpluses that "protect the county from future uncertainty."
According to Moody's bond rating, the county's 2021 rating is Aa1.
Thornton thanked acting Administrator Kevin Lare for "increasing the number of projects that will be paid for without borrowing, and that's significant."
Looking forward, Thornton said the county is committed to the replacement of bridges "while making various improvementsto the (county) park and zoo, Public Safety Academy, and others."
Open Space Guidelines Change
Planning Director Leslie Gimeno briefed the board on Open Spaces Program changes. The board approved the changes at its regular meeting. They became effective Feb. 23, 2022.
The Open Spaces program funds projects, including farmland preservation, land acquisition, historic preservation, and park and recreation development.
According to the county website, "On Nov. 9, 1989, voters of Cape May County approved, by a 2-1 margin, a ballot question endorsing the establishment of a trust fund to preserve open space and agricultural land.
"The trust is funded by a county property tax of one cent per $100 of assessed valuation and currently generates approximately $1.3 million a year. Since its inception, the program has preserved approximately 4,000 acres of open space and farmland (almost five square miles)."
Among the changes:
Land acquisition applications will be accepted on a continuing basis, with no application deadlines or funding rounds.
When considered complete, the applications will be prioritized for review by the Open Spaces Board.
Farmland Preservation has no changes.
Historic Preservation will have two funding rounds per year, April 1 and Sept. 1.
The focus will be on exterior and structural restoration and preservation.
Projects related to preserving or restoring adaptive reuse of interior spaces are ineligible.
Projects that include HVAC, mechanical, plumbing, or electrical systems will not be funded.
Park/Recreation Development has the most significant number of changes. Letters of interest and preliminary applications are due Feb. 1 and Aug. 1 of each year (due to the change, this year, thedeadline is extended to March 15).
The Open Spaces Board will review those applications in a workshop setting at the board's regular meetings.
The entire list of changes is available on the county website under Open Spaces and Farmland Preservation.
Pollution Control Financing Authority Appointments
Patricia Callinan, of Lower Township, and David Perry, of Villas, were reappointed to the Pollution Control Financing Authority.
Perry's term will expire Feb. 1, 2026. Callinan's term will expire Feb. 1, 2027.
The authority was created under the New Jersey Industrial Pollution Control Financing Law.
The county website shows the last meeting of the five-member body was held Dec. 12, 2017. The meeting minutes indicate that a representative of Atlantic Electric was present.
Advisors Named, Reappointed to Transit Body
A dozen were appointed or reappointed to the Local Citizens Transportation Advisory Committee for terms from one to threeyears.
One year, ending Dec. 31, 2022: Raymond DiMarino, Cathy Ierovante, Joyce Vera Thompson, Stanley Zubek.
Two years, ending Dec. 31, 2023: John Birkmeyer, Krista Fitzsimons, Lenora Savich, BobbiJo Taylor.
Three years, ending Dec. 31, 2024: MaryAnn Mathews-Mason, Frank Roach, Anne Garrison, Joan Bradley.
Women's Commission Reappointment
Violet Rixey was reappointed to the Women's Commission for a three-year term ending Feb. 9, 2025.
Additional Cost to Zoo Safari Cafe
A $53,481 increase was approved for constructing the new Safari Cafe at the County Zoo.
According to the resolution, R. Wilkinson & Sons Construction will be paid for "custom sunshade and design, footing hardware, anchor bolts, base plates, labor and material cost increases due to permits, soil removal, and testing."
The initial contract was for slightly over $2 million. The funding is from a 2019 bond ordinance.
Big Credit on Bridge Project
A "net credit" of $200,394 was approved in a change order with South State Inc. for "as-built" conditions on the $7.5 million Middle Thorofare Bridge Rehabilitation project in Lower Township. The bridge connects the Wildwoods and Lower Township on Ocean Drive.