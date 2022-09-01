CREST HAVEN - The Cape May County Department of Health will be offering weekly opportunities to get a COVID-19 vaccine in September. The clinics will take place on three Tuesdays this month. The schedule is below:
Tuesday September 6 from 3 P.M. to 5 P.M. at the Cape May County Department of Health, 6 Moore Rd. in Cape May Court House – This clinic is for individuals six months of age and older, including adults (this is the only clinic for children in September). There will be no booster doses available at this clinic.
Tuesday September 20 from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Cape May County Department of Health, 6 Moore Rd. in Cape May Court House – Age 18 and older
Tuesday September 27 from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the United Methodist Communities at 24th and Simpson Ave in Ocean City – Age 18 and older
Any children receiving the COVID vaccine from the Cape May County Department of Health will be receiving the Moderna vaccine. This vaccine is distributed in two doses, as adults received their initial shots. Opportunities will be provided through the Department of Health to receive the second shot at a later clinic.
“Lives are getting back to normal, but we can continue to provide protection to ourselves and our families by getting vaccinated,” said Cape May County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson, liaison to the Cape May County Department of Health. “Our County government is committed to making it easier for our residents to receive the vaccine.”
These are walk-in clinics. Masks, identification, and COVID-19 Vaccine Cards (if applicable) are required for all clinic locations. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and where mobile vaccine clinics will be held, visit cmchealth.net.