COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Board of County Commissioners passed its 2022 budget unanimously on March 22, and there will be no increase to the county tax rate.

The $200.1 million dollar budget will keep the tax rate at .2344, which is the same as the prior year. This year’s budget includes important improvements for County roads, bridges, zoo exhibits, and buildings.

Cape May County has the second lowest average property tax bill behind only Cumberland County, according to a recent report by NJ Spotlight News. Cape May County average bill of $5,659, is less than half of the most expensive average property tax bill in the State among counties.

“I am very proud of the budget that was passed by the Board of County Commissioners today,” said Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton. “Significant work has been put into making critical investments, including infrastructure, while ensuring the tax rate doesn’t increase. This includes shifting towards some pay-as-you-go capital items, which also protects taxpayers in the years ahead.”

The projects that will be paid without borrowing includes an expanded maintenance paving program, heavy equipment and vehicle replacements, and mechanical upgrades to various campus buildings. The budget includes improvement projects for the Cape May County Park & Zoo, Public Safety Training Center, and other essential needs. 

The prudent financial decision making over the past couple of years by the Board of County Commissioners has only strengthened the County’s budgetary positioning.

Separately, Cape May County has experienced tremendous growth in the housing market with records being set for deeds/property transfers last year. This along with recent positive data in County’s tourism industry presents a positive outlook going forward. Thornton expressed his gratitude for the budget committee, department heads, and employees for creating and working within the budget and the diligent work in the previous year’s budgets.

“The reason we are able to provide quality services and consistently have one of the most affordable tax bills in the State, is because of smart financial planning over years,” said Thornton. “I am confident that this sound decision making is continuing, which will protect Cape May County taxpayers in the future.”

