CREST HAVEN - Is a 90-day moratorium on offshore wind farm ocean surveying unreasonable? Given the recent spate of marine mammal deaths and beachings, Cape May County's Board of County Commissioners doesn't think so.
"I was there last week when eight dolphins died on the beach in Sea Isle City," said Commissioner Director Leonard Desiderio, the city's mayor.
"It is a terrible thing, and we need to get to the bottom of it. There have been a lot of questions about what steps we have taken in connection with the efforts of the wind company, Orsted," he continued.
The county, Ocean City, and nine other towns in the county are "working to challenge the process and the elimination of Home Rule," he continued.
The board passed a resolution March 28 seeking a 90-day pause in surveying backed by the state and federal government.
Failing such a mandate, the board sought a voluntary pause in sonar surveying by the owners of Ocean Wind I and Atlantic Shores offshore wind projects.
Such action, the board believes, would demonstrate that submarine sounding work does not cause or exacerbate marine mammal distress or deaths.
Copies of the document were to be sent to Gov. Phil Murphy, the state Department of Environmental Protection commissioners, and directors of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Also on the list of recipients was U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd), who hosted a March 16 hearing at Wildwoods Convention Center attended by a standing-room-only crowd.
Additionally, all county mayors and the First District Legislative delegation got copies.
The resolution states that state and federal agencies and the "wind companies" have given "assurances that the wind project survey vessels and their equipment are in no way linked to the marine mammal strandings and deaths, neither the agencies nor the companies have provided any studies or data to scientifically establish that the activities of the wind companies is not causing the marine mammal deaths. ..."
The document continues that the board believes a moratorium would be "simply a mechanism to gain some concrete circumstantial data" on whether the surveying impacts marine creatures.
Further, the board believes "every possible approach should be taken in an attempt to find out what is killing the whales and dolphins so that it may be stopped."
County Budget Introduced
The 2023 county budget was introduced March 28. It calls for 75% of the total, or $161 million, to be raised by taxpayers.
Commissioner Director Leonard Desiderio, during the budget address, noted the tax rate would drop by 2.5 cents (per $100 of assessed value), "Which is unprecedented," he added.
Grants and miscellaneous revenues will fund the rest.
The director cited the "explosion in the value of our ratables."
"This budget is fiscally responsible and plans for the day when property values level," he added.
Motorists will likely notice another budget facet as they drive around the county.
That's because of $48.2 million in road reconstruction projects, $39.3 million in bridge projects, and $44.8 million in capital projects, including the expansion of parking at the county zoo.
In Other Business
The contract with Trinity Services Group Inc., to supply meals at the county Correctional Facility was amended.
The new price for inmates' meals will be $2.019 each, and staff meals will rise to $2.83 each.
The adjustment was based on the Consumer Price Index (Food Away from Home Index).
The February 2023 data rose 7.2% over the last year. That hiked the prices that were to go into effect April 1.
Two 2023, four-door Sport Jeep Wranglers from Vann Dodge Chrysler LLC, of Vineland, will be purchased for the Department of Health. Vann was the sole bidder for the vehicles. A resolution approved the combined price of $110,580.
Smeltzer & Sons Feed Inc. was awarded a contract for animal feed andsupplies for various county departments.
Smeltzer & Sons was the lower of two bidders for the contract. The contract contains two one-year options. The company will supply the Park 7 Zoo, Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, and the Sheriff's canine and Mounted Units as needed for one year starting April 12.
Barbara Stafford-Jones of the county Chamber of Commerce was appointed as a new Cumberland, Salem, Cape May Workforce Development Board member. She will fill the unexpired term of Emily Paul until Aug. 22, 2025.
South State Inc., of Bridgeton, had its change order for $130,010 approved to reflect as-built conditions for a project at the county airport for roadway and infrastructure improvements.
In addition, the firm had a $62,987 change order approved for as-built work on Ocean Drive (CR 619) in Avalon from 62nd to 80th streets.
A Commercial Fishing Revolving Loan application for $260,000 was approved for Defiant Charters LLC at 1400 Ocean Drive, Avalon, to buy a new boat and new motors and pay off a current loan.
The seven-year term has a 2% interest rate and was secured by a preferred ship mortgage on F/V Miss Avalon and a personal guarantee from Irvine Hurd.
The loan program assists commercial fishing operators whose business creates or retains jobs for low and moderate-income persons.