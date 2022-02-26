PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee decided to register its dissatisfaction Feb. 14 with the county’s plowing efforts during recent, heavy snowstorms.
“Our public works crew really stepped in to keep our roads open, including the major thoroughfares that are the county’s responsibility," said Mayor Curtis Corson. "On top of that, a county snowplow, which broke down, was simply left in the middle of Tyler Road for 14 hours. This was a major impediment for all traffic, but most especially emergency and fire equipment, which would be responding to dangerous and life-threatening situations. We took it upon ourselves to notify relevant first responders, including the fire chief, of this potential hazard.”
During public comment at the committee's Feb. 14 meeting, a resident lauded the efforts of the municipality’s personnel in clearing the roads, even those that are not officially under their jurisdiction.
It seems that Upper Township is not alone among municipalities in having to address the void left by county snowplows not showing up to clear county roadways.
According to a question posted Jan. 31 by the Herald on its Facebook page after the two major January winter storms, numerous replies by well over 150 residents reflected that other towns suffered through the same experience.
Comments to the question, “How well do you think Cape May County and local public works departments have handled the two big snowstorms this month,” echoed much of the frustration and disappointment from Upper Township.
A sampling of the comments ranged from:
“Children who walk to school had to do so in the street.”
“County roads are terrible! What a disgrace! Especially Goshen Road!!!"
“The county has downsized to the point that they can no longer do their job! Go back and look at how many county employees there were a few years ago!
“The emergency evacuation route, which is a county road, in Wildwood Crest is a disgrace, especially from where it changes to become Pacific Ave, South of Rambler Rd. I don’t believe it was plowed more than once, and even today [several days after the second storm] you can get stuck.”
"I can honestly say that after having to drive in the peak of the storm, from Middle Twp to the Parkway to Somers Point as I’m essential personnel, the county roads were horrendous, and the state and township were wonderful for the conditions at the time."
In contrast, the local public works departments were singled out by grateful residents as keeping everyone moving and safe.
“Dennis Township did a great job on our roads and also on some of our county roads since the county hasn't done anything during both storms,” one comment read.
Respondents also complimented Upper, Middle and Lower Townships and the Wildwoods for stepping in to keep not only municipal roads cleared, but also county roads where its snowplows had not appeared.
When asked to comment on the county's snow removal efforts during the past two storms, Diane Wieland, public information official, Cape May County, said, “The Public Works Department has a plan in place; however, every storm is different and presents different scenarios and extenuating circumstances regarding the snow removal process.
"The plan is reviewed after every storm; the county knows they can do better and strive to do better to improve services in any and all situations.
"The Public Works Department cannot carry the staffing needed for the infrequent snowstorms we get such as the past one. Additionally, there was an issue due to Covid and quarantining that reduced the available crew.
"Currently, the county is looking at internal staff sharing and training, shared services, and outside contractors to improve the snow removal plan.
"The last storm was unusual and presented blizzard conditions that lasted more than 16 hours. This resulted in breaking down the two seven-man crews into two shifts, one man per truck, for a total of 14 men and 14 trucks.
"This included large highway trucks, with 14-foot plows and F-550s, with 10-foot plows. Each truck was equipped with a salt spreader. Additional trucks were added for assistance from local contractors.
"There are more than 210 miles of county roads that need to be plowed. Multiply that by two lanes and they have over 420 lane miles of roads and 28 bridges that must be plowed.
"There were between 12-16 inches of snow throughout the county, with drifting conditions that added to the time needed to clear the roads.”
