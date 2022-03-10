COURT HOUSE - A resolution was passed unanimously by the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners March 9 to further show support for Ukraine.
The resolution supports a secure, independent, and democratic Ukraine; recognizes and honors the courage of the Ukrainian people; condemns the violent invasion by Russia; and encourages the United States and other countries to continue to impose significant sanctions, including those directly targeting the purchase of Russian oil. The resolution also urges allowing safe evacuation for Ukrainians.
“We here in Cape May County like the rest of the world are watching the sad events taking place in Ukraine,” said Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton. “We wanted to use our voice to acknowledge what is taking place. I ask counties across the rest of the Country, to follow our lead, and to pass similar resolutions and to use their voice to support Ukraine as well. I am also asking all counties and municipalities to boycott all Russian products and any companies doing business with Russia, to represent the 332 million United States citizens.”
Cape May County continues to fly the Ukrainian flag below the American flag in front of the Cape May County Administration Building. New Jersey is the fourth largest home to Ukrainians in the United States. The United Nations refugee agency has reported that more than 2.15 million people have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.
“Our prayers continue to be with Ukraine and its people,” said Thornton. “This violent invasion has caused too many unnecessary deaths and forced millions from their homes with no idea when or if they will ever be back.”
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.