A subway station serves as a shelter for thousands of people during a rocket and bomb attack in Kyiv, Ukraine Feb. 25.

COURT HOUSE - A resolution was passed unanimously by the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners March 9 to further show support for Ukraine.

The resolution supports a secure, independent, and democratic Ukraine; recognizes and honors the courage of the Ukrainian people; condemns the violent invasion by Russia; and encourages the United States and other countries to continue to impose significant sanctions, including those directly targeting the purchase of Russian oil. The resolution also urges allowing safe evacuation for Ukrainians.

“We here in Cape May County like the rest of the world are watching the sad events taking place in Ukraine,” said Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton. “We wanted to use our voice to acknowledge what is taking place. I ask counties across the rest of the Country, to follow our lead, and to pass similar resolutions and to use their voice to support Ukraine as well. I am also asking all counties and municipalities to boycott all Russian products and any companies doing business with Russia, to represent the 332 million United States citizens.”

Cape May County continues to fly the Ukrainian flag below the American flag in front of the Cape May County Administration Building. New Jersey is the fourth largest home to Ukrainians in the United States. The United Nations refugee agency has reported that more than 2.15 million people have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.

“Our prayers continue to be with Ukraine and its people,” said Thornton. “This violent invasion has caused too many unnecessary deaths and forced millions from their homes with no idea when or if they will ever be back.”

