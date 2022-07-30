96th Street Bridge - File Photo

The 96th Street Bridge leading into Stone Harbor.

 File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TRENTON – Cape May County will receive $3.3 million for use toward local infrastructure improvements from the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT).

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments