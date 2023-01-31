COURT HOUSE - Middle Township is coordinating with Cape May County on resurfacing projects along Dias Creek Road and Goshen Road that are designed to enhance safety.
“We are pleased to see these important projects moving forward on two of our key county roadways,” Mayor Tim Donohue said. “These have been especially challenging projects when it comes to regulatory requirements of the state of New Jersey. We appreciate the efforts of County Engineer Bob Church to seek creative and innovative solutions to these challenges.”
Construction began in late January on Dias Creek Road from Galloping Way Drive west to Route 47. The $3.3 million county resurfacing project will include significant drainage improvements to address ponding along the roadway and the installation of a 5-inch-thick base course and surface course paving.
The county project also will cover curb and guiderail replacement, new traffic striping, raised pavement markings and other traffic awareness upgrades.
Detours will be in effect on portions of the road throughout construction. As drainage improvement work continues for the next four weeks from Pine Ridge Road to Route 47, thru traffic will be detoured from Springers Mill Road to Route 47. Another phase of drainage work between Galloping Way and Springers Road will immediately follow and will require a detour of thru traffic along the entire length of Dias Creek Road. Residents will be notified ahead of milling and paving operations that affect access on surrounding roads. Work on Dias Creek Road is expected to wrap up by early May.
A major resurfacing project for Goshen Road is in the design phase, with plans to begin construction later this year, pending timely approval of permits and a state Department of Transportation review. Engineers must navigate challenges such as wetlands impact and limited right of way along portions of Goshen Road, which includes both rural and residential areas.
The design will include a reduction of current speed zones to enhance safety and better reflect existing development. The changes also will be more compatible with the current roadway alignment. Reducing speed limits on Goshen Road would avoid the need to elevate the roadway, which would negatively affect private property and regulated wetlands.
The proposed design would extend some lower speed zones and reduce the highest speed on the road from 50 mph to 45 mph.
