Dias Creek Road Construction

Construction equipment is set up along Dias Creek Road, where paving and drainage work will continue through May.

COURT HOUSE - Middle Township is coordinating with Cape May County on resurfacing projects along Dias Creek Road and Goshen Road that are designed to enhance safety.

