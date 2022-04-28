In this article…
Commissioners oppose the state's new sex education policy.
County Prosecutor's Office set for new building design.
Lower-County dispatch service extended.
Firm to study county's broadband services.
May will highlight mental health awareness.
Bridge rehab projects approved.
Four Open Space projects receive thumbs up.
CREST HAVEN - The State Board of Education's revised standards for physical education regarding sex and gender shook the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners nearly two years after passage.
At the urging of Director Gerald Thornton, the board unanimously adopted a resolution in opposition to the new standards April 26.
Just before casting his vote, Thornton made a passionate statement: "I don't care if you're heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual, transsexual, or asexual, I don't want my grandchildren, or any children in this county... 5, 6, 7, 8, 9-years-old, being exposed to this. This is outrageous. I don't think I have seen anything that will have such an impact on families and children. This type of nonsense is going on throughout the nation, and it's got to stop."
He read parts of the resolution (No. 294-22) that states, "The commissioners find that the curriculum stemming from the Revised Standards includes certain topics that are not age-appropriate and offer no limitation or guidance with respect to sensitive sexual and gender discussions."
The document continues by stating that the standards "further undermine widely held core family values and beliefs by promoting certain sexual content and interfering with the right of parents to teach their own children about these sensitive matters when the child is emotionally and intellectually prepared, and in a manner that comports with their core family values and beliefs."
It notes that "while parents have the ability to opt their child out of sex education classes, the commissioners find there is a lack of transparency with the lesson plans and curriculum materials that are being taught to children, as well as how the plans and materials are being introduced, which prohibits parents from making an informed decision about whether to opt-out their child from a sex education class."
It continued, "...the revised standards are not limited to sex education classes, and may be incorporated into other subject areas, such as science, biology, and English lessons, which a student is not permitted to opt-out of and would leave the ability to 'opt-out' meaningless and without protection."
The board stated that "there is a concerning level of ambiguity, lack of transparency, and age-inappropriate content involved with the Revised Standards, and the curriculum should not be implemented into any subject area until parents are fully informed, and measures implemented to protect children from inappropriate content."
The board urged the state Department of Education to:
Review the standards.
Remove proposed curriculum content and material that is not age appropriate.
Provide better guidance and limitations to local school districts.
Ensure parents are fully informed about the content and material being introduced to their children.
The governor, acting commissioner of education, First District legislators, and all local school boards received copies of the resolution.
Prosecutor's New Building
The board approved spending $300,000 for architectural and engineering services for "new construction of the... Prosecutor's Office Building."
The money will come from the Capital Improvement Fund for the conceptual design of the building.
A separate resolution authorized competitive seeking of contracts for those services.
The present structure is at 110 Justice Way, north of the Technical School off Moore Road. Before its current use, the facility was a tennis club.
Extend Lower's Dispatch Service
The county's central dispatch service for police, fire, and medical emergencies with Lower Township will be extended until Dec. 31, 2022.
The renewal of an Aug. 9, 2016, resolution permits the county and township time to renegotiate the terms of the contract as the county "calculates a more comprehensive funding formula for the operation of a countywide dispatch center."
Seek Broadband Assessment
The Denver, Colorado-based firm, Bonfire Engineering and Consulting Inc., was awarded a $238,935 contract to perform a broadband assessment and feasibility study. Broadband is high-speed internet instead of dial-up service and permits faster data transmission.
Bonfire's was deemed the lowest of five bidders to provide the service. From April 27, 2022, it will have one year to complete the task.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month
May was declared Mental Health Awareness Month by resolution. The enabling resolution notes that "every citizen and community can make a difference in healing and end the silence and stigma that for too long has surrounded mental illness and discouraged people from getting help."
Reappointed to Bridge Commission
Scott Halliday, of Ocean City, was reappointed, for three years, as a member of the County Bridge Commission. His term will end May 1, 2025.
Open Space Projects Approved
The following Open Space projects and amounts have been approved:
Historic Cold Spring Village Foundation for the preservation ofthree structures: Corson-Hand House, Dennisville Inn, and Ezra Norton House, $61,560.
Middle Township's Norbury's Landing Park at Delaware Bay for landacquisition, permitting, and construction of a park, $230,256.
Naval Air Station Wildwood Foundation for $93,811 for restoration of Hangar No. 1, shed roof, stairwells, southwest tower, north elevation, and doors.
Wildwood Crest for street-end parks at the beach and public beach access improvements, $2.5 million.
Approve Bridge Repairs
Another emergency condition was cited on the historic 96th Street bridge linking Middle Township and Stone Harbor. To fix it will cost $55,000 under a contract awarded to South State Inc. The firm will replace worn yolks and bar drive rollers on the bascule bridge over Great Channel.
A $29,900 contract was awarded to Michael Baker International Inc. for Grassy Sound Bridge rehabilitation. Funding will come from a 2018 bond ordinance.
A $126,912 modification was approved for Churchill Consulting Engineering for work on the 17th Street Bridge replacement in Ocean City. Funding comes from a 2016 bond ordinance.
Rio Grande Avenue Project
Gibson Associates, P.A. had its contract modified by $48,893 for additional services for the Rio Grande Avenue (Wildwood) gateway improvement project. The funding comes from a 2018 bond ordinance.