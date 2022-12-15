5fca6b80e5297.image-2.jpg

the second phase of the project will include an inclusive playground with shade structures, benches, and other amenities for people of all ages and abilities.

 File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD – The City of Wildwood announced it has begun work to enhance the Byrne Community Center Complex, which will be paid for in large part with county Open Spaces Program funding.  

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments