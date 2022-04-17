Board of County Commissioners…
Approved projects at the County Park, including artwork for the Reptile Exhibit, parking and entrance upgrades, and Safari Cafe redesign.
Opposed the state DEP regulations that would severely impact barrier islands and inland towns.
Approved a contract for $24.7 million for a government services building at the County Airport.
Approved a $300,000 revolving commercial fishing loan for Mike's Seafood.
To aid the homeless, approved over $132,000 for several households.
Reappointed two members to the Women's Commission.
CREST HAVEN - Reptile enclosures at the County Zoo will get $68,406 worth of artwork. Wallcrawls LLC, of Apex, North Carolina, was awarded a contract by the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners April 12.
The firm was one of two that bid for the job advertised Feb. 23. Wallcrawls's bid was deemed the lower of the two, according to the resolution. Work was to begin April 13. The contract expires when the work is complete.
The reptile exhibit is among the more popular of the zoo's attractions, consisting of snakes, alligators, turtles, and amphibians.
As work continued on the Safari Cafe at the zoo, unknown utility lines were discovered. That find resulted in a change. As a result, the resolution for an additional $3,600 for field sketches was approved April 12 to T+ Associates for the architectural redesign of the outdoor patio.
In January 2020, the firm was awarded a $91,820 contract for architectural services relating to the Safari Cafe.
As a result of the delayed completion of the Safari Cafe, commissioners approved the extension of a lease agreement with Aramark Sports & Entertainment Services LLC until Feb. 1, 2028. The firm operates concessions for food and merchandise at the park and zoo.
Commissioners approved an engineering services resolution that increased by $229,690 the contract of the firm NV5, based in Hollywood, Florida. The extra funds are for additional work and final design on the main County Park entrance and parking improvements.
The firm was contracted in 2017 to create a conceptual design, permit acquisition, and preliminary design at the park located in Middle Township.
Oppose Proposed Coastal Rules
County commissioners passed April 12, as promised at the March 22 meeting, a resolution that opposes the proposed state Department of Environmental Protection's (DEP) coastal regulations.
The two-page document questions the validity of the proposal, known as "Protecting Against Climate Threats." Among its highlights, PACT would mandate new and substantially improved structures in flood zones be 5 feet above flood elevation, something the board deems as "prohibitively expensive."
Additionally, the resolution cites the fact that Gov. Phil Murphy's Executive Order 100 directed the DEP to research and develop the regulations, but the Legislature was never involved in its creation. Thus, it notes, there was no opportunity for public input.
If imposed, the rules would "significantly devalue land and stymie construction throughout the county...," the resolution states.
The science behind the regulations is based on 80-year projections deemed "questionable." The resolution states there is "little support to regulate development using sea level rise projections 80 years into the future."
Further, it notes that municipalities must have master plans 20 to 30 years into the future, not 80 years.
The resolution calls for the Legislature to exercise its oversight authority to review and approve the PACT before it becomes enforceable.
Further, it calls on the DEP to follow the same practice as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide detailed maps so that municipalities and residents could "clearly understand" the impact of the rules.
Finally, it calls on the DEP to abandon its efforts to require the plan's adoption until the state Legislature approves it.
OK $24M Contract for Services Building
Commissioners authorized the Atlantic County Improvement Authority (ACIA) to award a $24.7 million contract to Arthur J. Ogren Inc. to build a county government services building at the County Airport in Erma.
By a shared service agreement, ACIA is the project manager, which is why the county did not directly award the contract.
The structure is to be in the Government Services District.
Fishing Loan Approved
A $300,000 commercial fishing revolving loan was approved for Mike's Seafood and Dock, 4222 Park Place, in Sea Isle City.
The seven-year loan has a 2% interest rate and is guaranteed by owner Michael Monichetti.
According to the resolution, the proceeds of the loan will be used for property expansion, construction, and new equipment.
Similar loans have been used to bolster the county's commercial fishing industry and create/retain jobs for low and moderate-income individuals.
Homelessness Trust Fund
Upon recommendation of the county Homelessness Trust Fund Advisory Board, $132,786 will be spent in 2022 for the following:
Three-bedroom unit with utility allowance and relocation costs, $37,440.
One-bedroom unit with utility allowance and relocation costs, $18,720.
Rental and utility assistance to one currently participating household is not to exceed $21,866.
One-time discretionary funding for furniture, overdue utility bills, landlord incentives, not to exceed $15,000.
Part-time case manager at $46,000.
Women's Commission Reappointments
Jacqueline Fiore and Jennifer Shivers were reappointed as county Women's Commission members. Their three-year terms will end March 26, 2025.