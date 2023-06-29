CREST HAVEN - Sixty-nine county Department of Social Services employees had their labor contract approved until Dec. 31, 2026, by County Commissioners June 27.
According to County Counsel Jeffrey Lindsay, "In large part, this (agreement) mirrors the agreement the County entered with AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees), with minor differences based either upon operational needs or bargaining unit request."
The pact has no changes in employees' health care coverage, he added.
"Like AFSCME, we adjusted the salaries of all titles into salary range categories in the first year of the contract (2023), with the minimum starting salary being adjusted up to $36,000," Lindsay continued.
After that (2024-2026), the members receive an increase of 4.5% to the employee's annual base salaries.
The contract also incentivizes employees to pursue professional development opportunities that benefit the county in the work being performed.
Lindsay stated, "The contract is good for our employees and for the county. The county values its employees and believes this contract reflects that appreciation while at the same time implementing it in a way that is fiscally responsible to the taxpayers of Cape May County."
Seek Equitable School Aid
Cuts in state aid for five school districts in the county prompted the commissioners to pass a resolution urging the Legislature to enact fair, equitable, and transparent school funding.
The document cited:
* Wildwood Public Schools received a $2.1 million or 53% reduction in aid.
* Dennis Township Public Schools received a $553,385 or 26% aid cut.
* Upper Township Public Schools received a $1.35 million reduction or 22.5% in aid.
* Lower Township Elementary Schools received an $895,130 reduction or a 19.1% cut.
* Lower Cape May Regional had its aid reduced by $537,190 or 11.7%.
The resolution cited the state Constitution that mandates the Legislature to provide "maintenance and support of a thorough and efficient system of free public schools."
At the board's April 11 meeting, Judith DeStefano, interim executive county superintendent of schools, and Kathy Bechtel, executive county school business official, briefed the board on the impact of state aid reduction on districts.
"They (districts) are really being very creative trying their darndest to find ways to help each other by working together, helping each other," DeStefano told the board at the time.
The governor signed legislation earlier in April to restore district funding but for only one year. After that, it will be left to the districts to secure funding locally.
The burden ultimately falls on taxpayers to fund schools. That portion of the tax bill is generally the largest.
As DeStefano told the board, the formula for computing state aid is complicated.
According to the resolution passed June 27, "The funding formula has resulted in unpredictable and inequitable results for school districts and, despite overwhelming concerns about the formula, the state has not provided clear and direct guidance to school districts."
Further, it noted, "The state's failure to implement a transparent funding formula impacts the ability of school districts to plan and prepare its budgets and make prudent financial decisions on behalf of its students and the taxpayers, which have led to real and present crises in school districts."
It then cited the examples listed earlier by the local districts.
Director Leonard Desiderio asked that copies of the resolution be sent to all county school districts. He also asked that superintendents be proactive for their districts.
In Other Business
A contract was awarded to Robert H. Hoover and Sons Inc., of Flanders, to provide the county with a 2023 Western Star tri-axle dump truck for $378,817.
The firm was the lower of two bids submitted May 24. The truck will be used by the Department of Public Works.
An award of $362,547 was accepted from the state Department of Law and Public Safety for victims of crime. The grant extends from July 1 until June 30, 2024.
The county will add an in-kind match of $228,029 to bring the total grant amount to $590,576.
The board agreed to accept $106,199 from the state for local municipal alliances. The funds are from the Governor's Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.