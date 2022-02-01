Sticker,With,Text,Need,Help,And,1040,Tax,Form,,Pen
Stock Image

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY - Cape May County Division of Aging and Disability Services will offer free tax preparation assistance from noon to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Howard S. Stainton Senior Center in Ocean City (1735 Simpson Avenue).

The service allows seniors to drop off documents for one of the county's tax experts to prepare. The county will then contact the taxpayer to pick up completed returns.

Appointments are required for this free service. Call 609-886-2784 or schedule online at cwfnj.org.

Please come prepared with documents including identification, income, IRS letters, social security cards, and information on medical expenses, home, education and child care. For more information, visit cwfnj.org.

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments