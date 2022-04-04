Covid-19,Booster,Shots,Vaccine,Symbol.,White,Note,With,Words,Booster
COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Department of Health will be providing a second booster shot of the Covid vaccines.

There will be weekly mobile vaccination clinics throughout April and two clinics scheduled at the Department of Health’s office, at 6 Moore Rd. in Cape May Court House on April 6 and April 11 from 3 P.M. to 5 P.M. to provide initial doses and boosters. These are walk-in clinics. Masks, identification, and COVID-19 Vaccine Cards (if applicable) are required for all clinic locations. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 who received an initial booster dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) at least 4 months ago are now eligible for another mRNA booster to increase their protection against severe disease from Covid.

It was also recommended that all individuals over the age of 18, who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine at least 4 months ago may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA Covid vaccine. In most situations, anyone who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can receive either mRNA vaccine booster. The Cape May County Department of Health only provides Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines.  

“The County’s Department of Health has done an amazing job and continues to protect those who need additional COVID boosters,” said Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson, liaison to the Cape May County Department of Health. “These mobile clinics bring the vaccine to our residents and makes it easier for them to access it." 

For more information on the Covid vaccines and where mobile vaccine clinics will be held, visit cmchealth.net.

Locations

