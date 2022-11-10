TRENTON– The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) today announced tens of thousands of dollars to be directed to Cape May County fire departments. The funding is slated to be used for protective gear as well as sanitizing equipment.
Cape May, Cape May Point, Middle Township fire districts one and three, North Wildwood and Wildwood all received funding.
Across the state, 293 fire departments received funding after a funding process the DCA says was competitive.
“Equipping our firefighters with the proper gear is crucial to allowing them to safely and successfully do their jobs,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “The health and safety of our essential workers is of the utmost importance to this Administration. I am grateful to DCA for recognizing these departments’ needs and awarding funding to provide this equipment.”
The DCA says fire departments will use the grant funding to help cover costs associated with the purchases of protective clothing, advanced cleaning equipment, oxygen equipment, personal protective equipment and other fire/virus protection equipment as determined appropriate by the DCA.
