Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 3.11.14 PM.png

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TRENTON – The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) today announced tens of thousands of dollars to be directed to Cape May County fire departments. The funding is slated to be used for protective gear as well as sanitizing equipment.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments