For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, Cape May County announced that it will discontinue regular Covid updates. 

In a statement issued Feb. 25, the county said it will no longer offer weekly case counts, death counts and other metrics, which at one point it released daily, before eventually scaling back to weekly. 

In full, the county said: 

