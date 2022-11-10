ATLANTIC CITY - The Atlantic/Cape May Vicinage will hold National Adoption Day celebrations Friday, Nov. 18 at the Atlantic City Civil Courthouse, 1201 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City. This year the vicinage will finalize the adoptions of 15 children.
Superior Court Assignment Judge Michael Blee, Family Division Presiding Judges Rodney Cunningham and M. Susan Sheppard, along with Judges Jorge Coombs, Joseph Levin, Benjamin Podolnick, Steven Scheffler, and Danielle Walcoff, will conduct the adoption proceedings beginning at 9 a.m. In addition to breakfast and activities, gifts will be provided to all children adopted in 2022.
The celebration will be co-hosted by the Superior Court Family Division and the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency, in collaboration with the Court Appointed Special Advocates and Surrogates James Curcio of Atlantic County and Dean R. Marcolongo of Cape May County.
Information on the adoption process will be available for the public at the events.
National Adoption Day is an annual event in which courts and communities in all 50 states join to finalize thousands of adoptions and to celebrate families who adopt.
