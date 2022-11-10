NJ Courts Allow for Online Document Submission
Provided

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ATLANTIC CITY - The Atlantic/Cape May Vicinage will hold National Adoption Day celebrations Friday, Nov. 18 at the Atlantic City Civil Courthouse, 1201 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City. This year the vicinage will finalize the adoptions of 15 children. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments