County Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton speaks at the opening of the new Community Based Outpatient Clinic May 11.

RIO GRANDE – County officials gathered to finally celebrate the opening of the Cape May County Community Based Outpatient Clinic May 11. 

Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton and Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson both spoke at the ceremony.

“Congressman LoBiondo and I worked on getting an expanded and centralized Veteran’s Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Cape May County for many years. It was important to get this clinic so our Veterans wouldn’t have to travel unnecessarily long distances for medical services that could be provided closer to home,” said Thornton. The commissioner is a 12-year veteran of the United States Air Force. 

“I have had the pleasure of touring the facility before and it is truly amazing to see the level of care being provided,” said Pierson, who retired as a Brigadier General after 42 years of serving in the United States Army and New Jersey Army National Guard.

Veteran’s Affairs Wilmington hosted a Covid vaccine clinic and provided tours of the new facility to members of the community. Local Veterans of Foreign Wars members put on a day of service as well.

The county officials were joined by Veteran Affairs Wilmington Director Vincent Kane and the Nurse Manager of the facility, Kelly Craig.

County Commissioner Director Jefrey Pierson speaks at the opening of the new Community Based Outpatient Clinic May 11.

