The Cape May County Department of Health will be transitioning its weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinic to their offices at 6 Moore Rd. in Cape May Court House. It will be held every Wednesday in February from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M.
Cases have been coming down in Cape May County over the past couple of weeks. The Rate of Transmission (RT) remains below 1.0, which is the key metric to determine if the number of COVID cases are increasing or decreasing.
Currently, covidactnow.org reports the RT is .73 in the County. Cases have been on the decline since the RT was exactly at 1.0 on Jan. 6. Hospitalizations likewise have been decreasing since the most recent peak on Jan. 10. Deaths are ultimately the final lagging indicator of a COVID spike.
Sadly, the Cape May County Department of Health is reporting six losses of life in the past week, including a 78-year-old Female from Lower Township, a 79-year-old Male from Middle Township, a 81-year-old Male and a 82-year-old Male from Lower Township, a 89-year-old Female from Dennis Township, and a 94-year-old Male from Ocean City.
“We remember the individuals we have lost and pray for their families,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald M. Thornton. “We continue to do everything we can to protect all County residents. An additional mobile clinic is being added this week to provide more opportunities to get vaccinated. We also remind residents to mask up around those most vulnerable, especially when indoors.”
The Cape May County Department of Health is offering multiple COVID vaccine clinics every week to provide options for County residents. These clinics will provide initial doses and booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Individuals that have received the Moderna vaccine must wait six months before receiving the booster shot.People who have taken the Johnson & Johnson vaccine need to wait two months before getting the booster.
Anyone who is 18 years of age or older is now eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot throughout all of New Jersey. These are walk-in clinics. Masks, identification, and COVID-19 Vaccine Cards (if applicable) are required for all clinic locations. This upcoming week, vaccines will be available:
- Monday Jan. 31st 11 A.M. to 1 P.M at the Parish of St. Maximillian Kolbe, Church of the Resurrection in Immaculata Hall, 200 Tuckahoe Rd., Marmora
- Tuesday Feb. 1st 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 702 Seashore Road., Cape May
- Wednesday Feb. 2nd 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. at the Cape May County Department of Health, 6 Moore Rd., Cape May Court House
The Cape May County Department of Health administered a total of 24,426 doses so far. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 78,072 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 65,519 have been fully vaccinated. The CDC also reports that 71% of the County’s population is fully vaccinated.
For more information on obtaining the vaccine, quickly and free of charge, go to https://capemaycountynj.gov/226/Health-Department or call (609) 465-1187. Cape May County has recorded 20,055 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, 18,700 of those are now off quarantine. More details on daily reported case numbers can be found at https://capemaycountynj.gov/1418/Covid-19-Dashboard.