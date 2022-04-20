VACCINE CARD WITH BOOSTERS FILE PHOTO
COURT HOUSE - Cape May County Department of Health announced two additional clinics for residents to receive the booster shot of the Covid vaccine, in addition to the weekly mobile vaccination clinics.

There will be clinics held April 25 and May 5 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Cape May County Department of Health’s offices, 6 Moore Road, Court House. These are walk-in clinics. Masks, identification, and COVID-19 Vaccine Cards (if applicable) are required for all clinic locations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 who received an initial booster dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) at least 4 months ago are now eligible for another mRNA booster to increase their protection against severe disease from Covid.

It was also recommended that all individuals over the age of 18, who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months ago may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. In most situations, anyone who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can receive either mRNA vaccine booster. The Cape May County Department of Health only provides Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines. 

“It is important to continue to provide easy access to COVID-19 vaccines and the County’s Department of Health is doing a great job,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson, liaison to the Cape May County Department of Health. “I am proud of the work they do everyday protecting our residents.”

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines and where mobile vaccine clinics will be held, visit cmchealth.net.

