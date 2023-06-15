CREST HAVEN - The county approved service agreements for one year with three firms in its ongoing opposition to Ørsted North America Inc.'s offshore wind turbine project.
The action took place June 13 as the county Board of County Commissioners retained the professional services of Cullen Dykman LLP, Marzulla Law LLC, and Warwick Group Consultants LLC.
According to each website, the firms have expertise in matters involving the federal government in marine cases.
The Warwick Group, based in Chevy Chase, Maryland, notes its "coastal advocacy." The firm counts Avalon, Stone Harbor, North Wildwood, and the county as its clients. It cites various projects for those entities on its website.
The resolution involving the three firms lists the county's earlier resolution that directs "all available resources of the county toward the goal of stopping Ocean Wind I and Ocean Wind 2." Those projects, it notes, are included in about 161,000 acres of the Atlantic Ocean and seabed set for construction of nearly 200 of the giant turbines.
"The matter is of the greatest urgency and the outcome will likely have lasting and potentially negative impacts on the county, its constituent municipalities, and the residents and visitors for decades to come," the resolution states.
Justice Complex Advances
Commissioners approved a $660,000 allocation from the Capital Improvement Fund for professional service expenses related to the Prosecutor's Office Justice Complex.
The funds will be used for architectural, engineering, environmental, and project management services for the new construction of the complex on Moore Road.
In a related resolution, the board authorized the architectural firm of Olivieri, Shousky, and Kiss PA. The firm, known as OSK Design Partners PA, made a presentation to the board at the May 26 meeting.
At that time, the firm proposed a fee of $1.22 million for its undertaking of project bidding and construction administration.
The firm will be paid $610,000 now and the remainder of the contract on adopting a bond ordinance.
College Renovation for Zoo Program
A $1.1 million contract was awarded to R. Maxwell Construction Co. Inc., of Glassboro, June 13 for renovations to the Atlantic Cape Community College for the Zoo Education Program. Maxwell was the sole bidder for the project, which was to begin June 14.
In college President Dr. Barbara Gaba's Jan. 24 report to the college Board of Trustees, she outlined the project:
"A pre-kickoff meeting was held in December (2022) to discuss the timeline of the Cape May County Zoo's expansion to the Cape May County campus for the Zoo Education Program.
"Various college representatives from Facilities, Information Technology Services, Student Affairs, Workforce Development, and Nursing met with the Zoo operations team and Cape May County officials to discuss the strategy to move forward with the Zoo infrastructure, including construction timelines and internal office movements.
"The plan is for the Cape May County Zoo to offer the Zoo Education Program at the Cape May County campus by early summer."
Change Orders Approved
In two change orders approved June 13, South State Inc., of Bridgeton, won approval for $1,062,541 in change orders for 2021 maintenance paving projects on various county roads.
The more significant change order for $947,029 was for "as built" work. The lesser change order was for $115,512.
Quarantine Fencing Rejected
A resolution rejected all bids for installing animal quarantine facility fencing at the county zoo because the lowest bid "substantially exceeds the cost estimates."
Board Makes Reappointments
Open Space Review Board members were reappointed with terms expiring June 1, 2024.
They are Peter Lomax, Joan Berkey, and Cynthia S. Chemerys.
Engineering Services Contract OK'd
Urban Engineers Inc., of Cherry Hill, was awarded two contracts for engineering services on county roads that totaled $438,700.
The larger contract, $273,300, was for resurfacing improvements for Seashore Road (County Road 626).
The other was for engineering services for the resurfacing of East Mill Creek Road (County Road 670) for $165,400.
Just in Case
Like the U.S. Coast Guard, whose motto is Semper Paratus, "Always Ready," the county, June 13, readied for the possibility of a natural disaster or emergency evacuation.
Commissioners approved an agreement with the Middle Township Board of Education to provide transportation in the event of an evacuation of county residents.
The pact is for five years and ends June 12, 2028.