Stone Harbor Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

STONE HARBOR - Council member Jennifer Gensemer scheduled borough solicitor Marcus Karavan to give a presentation on the borough’s form of government at Stone Harbor Council’s Feb. 21 meeting.  

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments