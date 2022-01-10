PETERSBURG – Jan. 7 marked a historic moment for Upper Township when it held its traditional beginning of the year municipal reorganization meeting. Frequently a staid affair that marks pro forma oath-taking by re-elected committee members, at this meeting, a new mayor was chosen for the first time in 22 years.
Former Mayor Richard Palombo, who sat in the mayoral seat for those 22 years, decided not to seek reelection in the fall. His deputy mayor for the latter six of those years, Ed Barr, also decided not to run and his successor was chosen at the meeting.
Thus, the stage was set for the governing body’s unanimous vote to name long-serving official and Committee member Curtis Corson as Upper’s new mayor.
In keeping with the precedent to select in early January of each year, the committee chose the municipality's new mayor from among its members. Corson has deep roots in the community. His family name is preserved at Corson’s Inlet and 15 generations of his family have lived in Upper Township.
“I am dedicated to preserving our community for future generations,” stated Corson. “It is an honor to represent Upper Township in the same capacity as my grandfather, who served in the 1930s, 40s, and 50s.”
The Jan. 7 meeting was also the occasion for the official induction and seating of two members, Republicans Jay Newman and Kim Hayes. Hayes and Newman were elected in November and Newman was chosen as Barr’s successor to serve as deputy mayor for 2022.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) administered the oath of office to Newman, who is the fire chief in Marmora. Cape May County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes administered the oath of office to Hayes (they are not related).
Both Van Drew and E. Marie Hayes emphasized each member’s public service to the community, including Kim Hayes’ work as a nurse and Newman’s in public safety.
Newman spoke at length about the great work emergency responders and the police accomplish each day and that the U.S. is “the greatest nation on Earth because it is based on godly principles.”
He summed up by saying, “This country needs to get back to God,” which drew applause and calls of “amen” from those attending.
Boy Scout Troop 79 members presented the American flag to open the ceremonial aspect of the reorganization meeting and led the gathering in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Treasa Hayes, daughter of Kim, sang "The Star-Spangled Banner” and bagpiper Bob Garbutt rendered traditional and patriotic tunes to close the meeting.
