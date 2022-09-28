Screen Shot 2022-09-28 at 3.35.29 PM.png

An aerial view of the imposing cooling tower at the former B.L. England plant, slated for demolition Sept. 29.

BEESLEY’S POINT – An implosion is planned for the B.L. England cooling tower Sept. 29 at 9:30 a.m, according to details supplied by the demolition company.  

A shot of the cooling tower set to be imploded Sept. 29.
The inside of the tower has been gutted ahead of the implosion Sept. 29.
Workers operate on the outside of the tower in preparation for the implosion Sept. 29.

