BEESLEY’S POINT – An implosion is planned for the B.L. England cooling tower Sept. 29 at 9:30 a.m, according to details supplied by the demolition company.
Upper Township Business Administrator Gary DeMarzo shared information from the company conducting the implosion, Controlled Demolition Inc. (CDI), headquartered in Phoenix, MD,
The goal of the demolition is "in line with continual environmental remediation, asbestos abatement, and demolition activities related to the re-development of the former BL England Power Station," per CDI.
The saga of the now-mothballed B. L. England plant has been replete with fits and starts. The once-important revenue and tax-generating facility is in a potentially valuable economic transformation zone for Upper Township.
Some have floated it as a possible tourist destination with a hotel, kayak and boat rentals, and other related infrastructure.
The B.L. England plant, located on the Great Egg Harbor River in Beesley’s Point, provided about 450 megawatts of generating capacity from three generating units. Constructed in 1961, it was the oldest coal plant in the state.
It was decommissioned on May 1, 2019, and the current forecast is that it will be completely demolished by 2024.
Orsted’s Ocean Wind offshore wind project has proposed using the substation at the former plant’s site to connect its power to the regional energy grid.
"Great care and preparation have been taken leading up to the event to assure local and state regulatory compliance as well as the safety of the community," according to information from Cape May County.
CDI addressed issues of possible concern to residents and the general public through a question-and-answer resource. For example, the company assures the public that asbestos abatement at the tower has been completed ahead of the demolition.
New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection officials have inspected and approved the area.
CDI also confirmed that the Beesley’s Point Development Group has received all necessary state and local permits to implement the implosion of the cooling tower.
Complementing this permitting, the state fire marshal has visited the site and confirmed compliance with all state regulations. The company has also issued courtesy notifications to State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard.
Perhaps top of mind for those in the area is the preparation taken to minimize debris. CDI says that months of preparation have taken place to remove the interior “packing” of the cooling tower. "This packing is very lightweight plastic 'accordion'-style material that was compacted and transported via a local waste hauler to the Cape May landfill,” the company stated.
In addition, all the interior 'guts' of the tower have been removed to have no impact on proper felling.
The site is surrounded by a chain link fence as well as fabric to prevent any strewn concrete or debris.
CDI assures that there will be protection from dust via water and dust suppression equipment. In addition, local fire and emergency management personnel have been informed as to the process and procedure of the implosion and will be present on-site during the event.
The company also addressed the timing of the implosion and its impact, especially noise, on nearby schools and students. CDI states that “care was given to the timing of the implosion to assure all school children were in their classrooms and not in transport. School children may (while unlikely) hear the event from their classrooms given the closest school is 1.27 miles away.”
Similarly, it is not expected that residents will detect or feel any vibration from the implosion since the closest home to the tower is over half a mile from the site.
For those looking to experience the implosion firsthand, there are no designated public viewing points. But CDI advises that “there are many great places to view the event safely. Please note, however, that public access through the use of the fishing pier to the property will not be permitted.”
They say that boat traffic will be under Coast Guard supervision. The ‘exclusion zone’ related to the event work plan will govern where land and sea traffic is permitted.
