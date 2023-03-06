The Middle Township Planning Board will hold a hearing March 14 on an application for conversion of the existing Avalon Marine Center from a commercial and storage marina to one focused on recreation. The plan also calls for an accessory restaurant.
AVALON MANOR – The Middle Township Planning Board will hold a hearing March 14 on an application for conversion of the existing Avalon Marina from a commercial and storage marina to one focused on recreation.
The plan also calls for an accessory restaurant. The application seeks preliminary site and condition use approvals.
This is not the first transition for the 4-acre marina at the end of Old Avalon Boulevard. New ownership in 2012 moved the marina from a largely pleasure craft space to one embracing the full services of a marine center. It appears now that the marina seeks to move from a commercial to a recreational focus.
Several waiver requests may be part of the application involving parking, along with relief from the requirement to provide a community impact statement and environmental assessment. The Planning Board agenda is not yet available, as of this writing, but the required notice of the hearing to nearby property owners has been sent.
The hearing will be held at the Middle Township Municipal Building at Boyd and Mechanic streets at 6 p.m. March 14.
