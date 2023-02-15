WILDWOOD – The City of Wildwood Feb. 8 approved two contracts for approximately $2 million for improvements to the Byrne Community Center.
The Wildwood Board of Commissioners approved a resolution awarding a contract for $649,500 to Ben Shaffer Recreation, of Oak Ridge, for Phase II of the Byrne Center upgrades. Ben Shaffer received a contract in Phase I for $260,000. In Phase II, Shaffer will install all the playground equipment, City Administrator Steve O’Connor said.
O’Connor added that the contract called for poured-in-place rubber throughout the entire playground.
“That’s a safety component so that if (a child) falls, they won’t get hurt,” O’Connor said.
The contract also calls for the installation of three sets of exercise equipment for the corners of the fitness walk.
A second contract related to the Byrne Center was awarded to Fieldturf USA, which is headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia. This is also part of the second phase of the project. In Phase I, Fieldturf USA was awarded a contract for $1.8 million. Work to be completed under Phase II includes installing the walking track and the surface under the track.
“This phase also includes installing the (outdoor) basketball courts. There will be one full-size and two smaller ones,” O’Connor said.
This contract also includes all the lighting throughout the facility, as well as the landscaping. The Fieldturf USA contract for Phase II is for $1.46 million.
The City of Wildwood was awarded a $2.9 million Cape May County Open Spaces program grant in 2022 and expects another $1.9 million in 2023.
In December, Mayor Pete Byron said the current track at the complex is 20 years past its life expectancy and shows it, and basketball courts needed to be replaced. Byron described the track that will be installed as “truly a community track.” He said people from all over the Wildwoods walk on the track and it has become a meeting place.
Planned upgrades range from new trash cans to exercise stations around the gazebo, bicycle racks, and stations where people can fix their bikes. Phase II, he said, will include an inclusive playground with shade structures, benches, and other amenities for people of all ages and abilities.
There will also be wayfinding signage designed in keeping with the Open Spaces Creative Placemaking Plan, to help guide visitors to amenities both on the site and in the surrounding community.
Byron said the city is attempting to get a grant from the National Football League (NFL) for Maxwell (football) Field, as well.
