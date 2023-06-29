Franklin Street School

Shown is a file photo of the historic Franklin Street School, in Cape May, which is being repurposed as a branch of the Cape May County Library System. 

 File Photo

CAPE MAY - The rehabilitation and expansion of the Historic Franklin Street School in the City of Cape May as the County’s newest library is now more than 50% complete, announced Cape May County Library Commission Chair Jackie Henderson today (June 28).

Locations

