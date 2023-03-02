WILDWOOD CREST – The Borough of Wildwood Crest is moving closer to opening the Crest Arts Pavilion, located in the former library building on Ocean Avenue, with a Creative Arts Council event already scheduled for March 24.
At the Feb. 22 Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners meeting, Business Administrator Connie Mahon said Atlantic City Electric (ACE) has upgraded service and transformers. The borough’s electrical contractor was instructed to reroute the new service to feed into the building’s main panel.
Mahon said ACE was supposed to come out during the week to “power up” the building. After all the electrical components are energized and inspected, a painting contractor would complete the painting, including trim, and a final walkthrough would be scheduled.
Mahon said Fred Schiavone Construction was preparing to begin work on the beach bump-outs at Toledo, St. Paul, Monterey, Miami, Louisville, Nashville, and Atlanta avenues, and Farragut, Stanton, Stockton, and Orchid roads.
Mahon said the contractor assured the borough all steps would be taken to minimize the disruption to businesses. Infrastructure and asphalt work would be completed first to minimize disruption.
Notices of the project have been mailed to affected properties. Mahon said the borough is applying a $2.5 million Open Spaces Grant to the project.
Mahon said she would report back to the commissioners regarding the status of the Hereford Inlet to Cape May Inlet dune and beach berm project by the state Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Wildwood and Lower Township signed state aid agreements for the project that day.
According to the county engineer, Mahon said, roadwork on Pacific Avenue will occur in late March. The borough continued to work with the state Department of Transportation on Sunset Lake-State Channel dredging.
