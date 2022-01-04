County Logo

COURT HOUSE - Cape May County Board of Commissioner's Reorganization, scheduled for Jan. 5 has been postponed until Jan. 11.  
 
The Reorganization will be held at 3 p.m. followed by the Caucus meeting.  The regular meeting of the Cape May County Board of Commissioners will be held at 4:30 p.m.
 
As a precautionary measure and to ensure the safety of the public, the swearing-in of Commissioner Leonard C. Desiderio and the annual Reorganization of Cape May County Government, will take place on Jan. 11 at 3 p.m. at the Cape May County Public Safety Training Center - Leonard C. Desiderio Public Safety Training Gymnasium at 171 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House.
 
Updated information will be available on the Cape May County government website, www.capemaycountynj.gov

