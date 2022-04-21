Captain Felger

Outgoing Captain Kathy Felger of the U.S. Coast Guard

 Provided

CAPE MAY, N.J. - Coast Guard Training Center Cape May is scheduled to hold a change of command ceremony on base in Cape May on July 22. It is a time-honored tradition conducted before the assembled crew and honored guests and dignitaries to demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command formally.

During the ceremony, Captain Kathy Felger will be relieved by Captain Warren Judge.

Felger has served as the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May since July 2019 fortifying the service’s standing within the southern New Jersey community. According to Coast Guard leadership, through the Covid-19 pandemic, she has continuously adapted procedures and training to sustain the Coast Guard’s sole enlisted workforce accession unit. 

Her leadership and caring approach resulted in more than 8,000 new Coast Guard men and women graduating without serious illness during her tenure.

For her new assignment, Felger will be stationed at Coast Guard Headquarters in the Human Resources Directorate in Washington, D.C.

Judge comes to Training Center Cape May from Coast Guard C5I Service Center in Alexandria, Virginia, where he has been serving as the Engineering Service Division Chief. He is a 1986 graduate of Training Center Cape May.

Training Center Cape May is the sole accession point for the entire Coast Guard enlisted workforce, which makes up 80 percent of the overall workforce.

