COURT HOUSE – Spring always brings changes to the Cape May County Zoo and this year visitors will not only see babies and new animals but also exciting infrastructure improvements and upgraded habitats. The World of Birds Aviary will be closing its doors and plans are underway to decommission the building and bring exciting new changes to the Zoo.
editor's pick
CMCo Zoo to Permanently Close Bird Exhibit
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Locations
Press Release
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Judge Won’t Rule on DEP's Denial of N. Wildwood Bulkhead
- NJ Motorists Can Now Display an Electronic Form of Vehicle Registration
- Wildwood Mayor Pleads Guilty in Federal Court to Tax Fraud; Won't Comment on Any Plan to Resign
- Wildwood Boardwalk to Reopen Week of April 3
- BREAKING: Appellate Court Dismisses All Charges Against Man Arrested in Wildwood Cold Case
- No Relief for Woman Convicted in Drug Overdose Death of Sheriff’s Son
- Juvenile Arrested After Apparent Car Theft
- Indictments Filed March 28
- Middle Police Monthly Crime, Arrest Blotter January 2023
- Court House Man Given Up to 55 Years for Sex Crimes
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Court House - Releasing an Orca that has been in captivity for 50 years (Lolita) doesn’t sound like the act of mercy everyone’s trying to make it out to be, at least not to me. Only one other Orca (Keiko) of Free...
- West Wildwood - To address the coyote problem back by the dump the town should round up the local hunters and allow an open season on them. Would eliminate the yotes and give the local hunters something to do in...
- Cape May - Let's get to the facts of some things. Without guns there would be NO America! The 2nd amendment speaks of a well armed "Militia". NOT the military but civilians! Here is what is in...
- Cape May - I'll support an "assault weapons ban" when we give easier access to criminal AND psychological information . I'll support an "assault weapons ban" when we no longer...
- Cape May - Let's all give a thank you to all the immigrants in the county working hard every day working construction 6-days a week, taking care of lawns, preparing every meal in restaurants, cleaning...