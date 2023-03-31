World of Birds Aviary

The Cape May County Zoo announced in a March 30 press release that it will permanently close its bird exhibit this spring. 

 Courtesy Cape May County Park/Zoo Facebook page

COURT HOUSE – Spring always brings changes to the Cape May County Zoo and this year visitors will not only see babies and new animals but also exciting infrastructure improvements and upgraded habitats. The World of Birds Aviary will be closing its doors and plans are underway to decommission the building and bring exciting new changes to the Zoo. 

