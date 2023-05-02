CREST HAVEN - The Board of County Commissioners has recently authorized a multi-year, phased approach for an enhanced beautification project at the Cape May County Veteran’s Cemetery located in the County Crest Haven campus.
Beautification upgrades have already begun with the award of a Landscape Architecture contract to Melillo–Bauer–Carman who are tasked with developing renderings for Phase 1 by the end of May. All phases of the multi-year approach are aimed at aesthetically enhancing the reverent ground with a grander and more patriotic entrance, hardscaping in specific areas, resurfacing the roadways, new signage, additional seating areas for private reflection, and several other amenities designed for the comfort of visitors.
“After more than 40 years in service, we want to enhance the grounds and the visitor experience through natural beauty. We intend to accomplish these goals by complementing the natural environment with plant material throughout the cemetery and along the perimeter which will provide privacy, attractive sight lines, and seasonal natural color,” said Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson, who is also a retired Army Brigadier General.
New asphalt pavement for the entire cemetery complex will be completed by the end of June and the construction/installation for Phase 1 will commence in the Fall of 2023.
Planning for Phase 2 of the beautification project will sequence immediately following the approval of the Phase 1 concepts.
“The County is making a major commitment to further beautifying the Veterans’ Cemetery and to ensure it remains a place of honor to our Veterans and our citizens for many years to come,” said Commissioner Andrew Bulakowski, liaison to the Department of Facilities & Services.
As the various phases of the project are implemented, interruption to the daily activities that take place will be minimal. The Department of Facilities and Services has hired a full-time cemetery superintendent to maintain the 17.6-acre grounds and work with Veterans Affairs to coordinate burials without interruption.
