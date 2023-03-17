WILDWOOD – Tourism in the Wildwoods, as well as in the rest of Cape May County, continues to improve after taking a hit from Covid.
This is, in part, to the county expanding its approach to marketing, which includes buying advertising space in Times Square.
County Tourism Director Diane Wieland gave her annual report on tourism to the Greater Wildwoods Chamber of Commerce March 15, providing highlights of the county’s approach to branding and marketing.
Wieland noted that her department is intent on marketing the entire county and all it has to offer. Part of that is looking at emerging travel trends, such as “bucket list travel.” Among potential bucket list items might be going whale watching and seeing a humpback whale.
Another trend could be the “nostalgic getaway,” which could include taking in the doo-wop culture of Wildwood or viewing architecture in Cape May.
Over half of the travelers want to get into nature, while 68% of travelers are budget conscious.
Wieland said 44% of leisure travelers plan or book their trip at the last minute.
Wieland said it’s important to monitor trends in tourism and adjust to the changing market. She said the average tourist is not staying as long as in the past but is coming to Cape May County in times when they previously did not.
“We are seeing a strong September, October, November and December,” she said.
While the area is expanding its tourist season, the county is looking at expanding its broadcast and digital advertising, even to the point of taking out 10-second ads in Times Square.
“Bed Bath & Beyond’s loss is our gain,” Wieland said.
The county was able to pick up space that was forfeited by the troubled retail chain at roughly half the price. Ten-second ads for Cape May County will show four times per hour, for a total of 6,181 ads, potentially viewed by 25 million people, for a cost of $15,000.
Wieland introduced to chamber members the county’s “Escape to the Jersey Cape” campaign, with the taglines, “Authentically Charming, Sincerely Yours.” The brand is focusing on “authenticity” and “personalized experiences.” The terms are used to describe the people who live, work, and visit Cape May County.
Authenticity also refers to the real elements of Cape May County, including the natural environment, history, and the “unique character” of the many small towns along the two coastlines.
In addition, the county is taking a half-page color ad in the Phillies program book. There will also be a three-month advertising campaign on CBS, with 30-second spots being run during the first two games of March Madness.
The Cape May County Board of County Commissioners allocated $250,000 over two years from American Recovery Plan funds to devote to infrastructure, branding, a Reconnect Canada campaign, to expand the county’s photo and video library, and to expand its marketing to cover four seasons.
Wieland said the total direct tourism expenditures for 2021 was $6.6 billion, making it the number two in the state in tourism after Atlantic County.
According to her PowerPoint handout, Cape May outpaced all counties in food and beverage, retail, and recreation dollars. The lodging industry, she said, has made a full recovery from 2019. In 2021, there were 10.3 million visitors to Cape May County, which is a 26.9% increase over 2020.
Occupancy tax numbers, which the county is continually trying to recover, were $16.3 million in 2021, a 63.4% increase over the previous year.
2020 was the year when travel was restricted due to Covid. For the first 11 months of 2022, with December numbers not included, the county collected more occupancy tax than in the 12 months of 2021.
According to Wieland’s report, Cape May County collected about $16.3 million in occupancy tax in 2021, and nearly $18.9 million in the first 11 months of 2022. That is an increase of 44% since 2019, with the least being collected during 2020 when travel restrictions due to Covid were in place.
Contact the author, Christopher South, at csouth@cmcherald.com or 609-886-8600, ext. 128.