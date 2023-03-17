CNTY-STORY-Tourism luncheon.jpg

The Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce invites the Cape May County Department of Tourism to give a presentation to chamber members every March. County Tourism Director Diane Wieland spoke about how the county is branding itself as “authentically charming.”

WILDWOOD – Tourism in the Wildwoods, as well as in the rest of Cape May County, continues to improve after taking a hit from Covid.

Cape May County Tourism Director Diane Wieland speaks to the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce about trends in tourism and marketing the entire county – not just the beaches.

