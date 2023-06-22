CREST HAVEN - The second in a series of planned public information sessions on the Orsted Ocean Wind Projects is scheduled for June 24, 2023, from 10 am until 12 pm. This session will be virtual and no pre-registration required.
The session will be hosted by Cape May County Commissioner Director Leonard C. Desiderio and Congressman Jeff Van Drew with Michael J. Donohue, Esq., former New Jersey Superior Court Judge and Special Counsel to Cape May County.
The public is encouraged to join this live streamed session to learn more about the potential negative impacts of Orsted's Ocean Wind 1 and Ocean Wind 2 offshore wind projects will have on Cape May County. The information presented is of great importance to the residents, second homeowners, and small business owners in Cape May County.
This will be a live streamed event and can be viewed online at Capewindinfo.com on Saturday June 24 at 10 am - 12 pm. The link will be live at 10 am.
