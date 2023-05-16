CREST HAVEN - Cape May County Commissioner Jeffery Pierson announced today (May 14) that the Cape May County Departments of Health and Mosquito Control will be working together to distribute approximately 32,000 vaccine-laden baits throughout the mainland communities of Cape May County. The majority of the baits will be distributed by helicopter and the remaining will be distributed by hand in raccoon habitats (such as storm drains) and other areas considered inaccessible from the air. If weather permits, the baits will be distributed soon and be completed within two to three weeks.
CMCo to Distribute Vaccine-Laden Baits to Prevent Spread of Wildlife Rabies
Press Release
