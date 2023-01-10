CMCo Surrogate Vacates Position to Become a Judge

COURT HOUSE – Cape May County Surrogate Dean Marcolongo, who was elected to a new term in the November 2022 general election, has vacated the position to become a Superior Court judge.
Marcolongo is now a Superior Court judge in the Civil Division for Cape May County. His appointment was announced Dec. 20, the same day as Judge Daniel Kurkowski, who has been assigned to the Family Division.
According to County Administrator Kevin Lare, the surrogate position is to be filled at the next general election for the remainder of Marcolongo’s unexpired term.
Marcolongo would have begun a new, five-year term this year. Prior to a successful candidate being sworn in after an election, the governor may appoint a surrogate from the same political party as the outgoing surrogate, with the advice and consent of the New Jersey Senate.
The next elected surrogate would serve the remaining four years of the term.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.