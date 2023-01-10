CMCo Surrogate Vacates Position to Become a Judge

 Courtesy Cape May County's website

COURT HOUSE – Cape May County Surrogate Dean Marcolongo, who was elected to a new term in the November 2022 general election, has vacated the position to become a Superior Court judge.

